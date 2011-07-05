Machine Head to Tour South America with Sepultura

After a long absence from South America, Machine Head will return this fall -- along with Sepultura -- for several dates in Brazil, Argentina and Chile.

"Going back to South America is going to be fucking rad," says Machine Head vocalist/guitarist Robb Flynn. "The crowds there are absolutely insane, it has been a long time coming and we cannot wait for this! We've been working on getting back there for a while now and this proved to be a great opportunity.

"This is going to crush, and having Sepultura together with us? Well, all I'll say is that these dates are going to be one hell of a monster unleashed on the crowds in Brazil, Argentina and Chile. No one will be left standing at the end of the night!"

"We are all looking forward to touring with Machine Head in South America," says Sepultura frontman Derrick Green. "It was an idea that we have had for some time and it will be a great pleasure to share the stage with them. This is a show that cannot be missed by anyone."

Be sure to check out Sepultura's new album, Kairos, which is streaming on GuitarWorld.com right now.

TOUR DATES:

October 14 - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Citibank Hall

October 15 - Curitiba, Brazil @ Master Hall

October 16 - Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Casa de Gaucho

October 21 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ El Teatro Flores

October 23 - Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Caupolican