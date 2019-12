Mad Hatter’s new Terminator In-Fluence Systems for active pickups add coil splitting options and multiple voicing capabilities to your guitar.

The solderless guitar electronics systems boast Electroswitch toggle and selector switches, Switchcraft output jacks and the company’s proprietary 25k CTS Potentiometer.

There’s also a Bourns 25k Yin-Yang push/pull tone pot.

The Terminator In-Fluence Systems are available starting at $64.99.

For more information head over to Mad Hatter.