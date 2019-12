London-based Magnetic Effects has released the Sändare V2, an updated version of its Sändare overdrive/booster pedal.

A low-to-medium gain overdrive and booster, the Sändare features Volume, Gain, Voice, High and Low controls, high input impedance and low output impedance, voltage doubler for increased headroom, top-mounted jacks and DC socket and true bypass switching.

The Sändare V2 is being offered for $165 plus shipping.

For more information, head over to MagneticEffects.net.