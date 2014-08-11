Malcolm Young Will Not Return to AC/DC, Says Band Biographer

Jesse Fink, author of the new book The Youngs: The Brothers Who Built AC/DC, stated in an interview with WZLX that Malcolm Young will not be returning to the legendary hard-rock outfit.

Malcolm's nephew, Stevie Young, has taken Malcolm's place in the band for the time being, with Fink adding that fans need to accept Malcolm's departure as permanent.

Young fell ill with an unspecified condition in April. The band, in an effort to respect his privacy, have not specified what condition he is suffering from, merely saying he is "taking a break from the band due to ill health."

When pressed for specifics during the interview, Fink also refused to elaborate, saying, "I'm not expecting to see Malcolm return. The important thing is we all let Mal be and hope he can recover. We should all expect that Stevie is in the band now."