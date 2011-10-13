Man Faces Life Sentence for Killing Neighbor Who Asked Him to Turn Down the Music

NME.com reports that a Scottish man is facing life in prison after being found guilty of killing his neighbor during an argument over his music being too loud.

Steven Kettles, 28, was convicted in Edinburgh, Scotland, yesterday of stabbing David Allan, 44, to death on March 3 in an apartment in Kirkcaldy, Scotland.

According to the BBC, this whole nasty business went down when Allan went to Kettles' apartment, which was directly below his own, early that morning to ask him to turn down his music. Kettles' response was to stab Allan to death.

Kettles, who called the police himself, argued that he was acting in self-defense because Allan was banging on his window, shouting for him to lower the music. He said Allan had come to his front door and was banging and kicking on it.

Kettles will be formally sentenced on November 9.