Watch Marcin put Tim Henson's new nylon-string signature model through its paces with a jaw-dropping Latin-inspired fingerstyle performance

Viral acoustic guitar virtuoso Marcin has taken Tim Henson’s acoustic-electric signature nylon-string, the TOD10N, for a test drive, with predictably jaw-dropping results.

In a new video posted to Instagram, the guitarist puts the Polyphia man’s well-appointed six-string through its paces, with a Latin-inspired fingerstyle composition crafted with lightning-fast legato runs and frenetic chord strums. Check it out below.

Tim Henson’s signature Ibanez TOD10N arrived last month. Based on an old Ibanez design, the solidbody SC500N, the TOD10N is “very much its own creation”, with a hollow body, Sitka spruce top and sapele back and sides, and a walnut fretboard with a Tree of Death pearloid inlay spanning the length of the neck.

In many ways, it’s not all that surprising that the guitar has found its way into Marcin’s hands; while Marcin is primarily an acoustic guitarist and Henson an electric player, both he and Henson share a similarly contemporary approach to fingerstyle playing.

(Image credit: Ibanez)

Could Marcin’s new clip be indicative of a future musical collaboration between the pair? We certainly hope so.

All it would take is Tim Henson playing Marcin’s first-ever signature model, the Ibanez MRC10, and the deal would likely be sealed. Henson has voiced his approval in the comments section of Marcin's video, writing, “Incredible,” so we're already halfway there.

In an interview with Guitar World last year, Marcin detailed his hopes for future percussive acoustic guitar playing.

“My goal is to show the world – not only musicians and guitarists – that percussive acoustic should be the next big thing,” the Polish acoustic maestro said.

“It deserves attention from the mainstream and the average Joe, because it’s something many still haven’t seen or heard. That’s why my own songs, like Snow Monkey, are more mainstream-oriented, with hip-hop, Latin and reggaeton influences. It’s a marriage between experimental playing and very much mainstream and accessible things.”

Earlier this year, Marcin teamed up with fellow virtuoso Ichika for a no-holds-barred acoustic vs electric guitar dual, in which both guitarists tapped into their entire six-string arsenals in an attempt to be crowned the victor. Spoiler: they were both as electrifying as each other, so no winner could possibly be declared.