Marilyn Manson Announces Details of New Album, 'The Pale Emperor'

Marilyn Manson has announced that his next studio album, The Pale Emperor, will be released January 20.
You can see its complete track list below.
The Antichrist Superstar released a single, “Third Day of a Seven Day Binge," late last month. You can listen to it right here.
The Pale Emperor is already available for pre-order on iTunes.
The Pale Emperor Track List:
- 01. Killing Strangers
- 02. Deep Six
- 03. Third Day of a Seven Day Binge
- 04. The Mephistopheles of Los Angeles
- 05. Warship My Wreck
- 06. Slave Only Dreams To Be King
- 07. The Devil Beneath My Feet
- 08. Birds of Hell Awaiting
- 09. Cupid Carries a Gun
- 10. Odds of Even
- 11. Day 3 (Deluxe Edition Only)
- 12. Fated, Faithful, Fatal (Deluxe Edition Only)
- 13. Fall of the House of Death (Deluxe Edition Only)