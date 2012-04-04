Marilyn Manson Debuts "No Reflection" Music Video

The modern-day king of shock rock, Marilyn Manson, has just unveiled a music video for his new single, "No Reflection." Watch it below.

"No Reflection" is the first single taken from Manson's upcoming new album, Born Villain, which is due out on May 1 through Cooking Vinyl.

Manson will made his stateside live return next week at the Revolver Golden Gods Awards Show, which also features performances from Slash, Yngwie Malmsteen, Black Veil Brides, Korn, Trivium and more. Find out how to watch the show live here.