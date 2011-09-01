Marilyn Manson Premieres Shia Labeouf-Directed "Born Villain" Music Video

Marilyn Manson's upcoming new album doesn't have a name or a street date just yet, but it most certainly has a new song/video. Manson has just released the music video for his new song, "Born Villain," which was directed by none other than Shia Labeouf.

You can check out the video -- which is probably NSFW -- below.

"Marilyn Manson to me is an indelible figure," Labeouf told MTV News regarding the shock rocker. "He's a big deal to me, and in my childhood, I don't know of a scarier figure in art. He, in my teenage years, was the scariest thing in the world, so part of me has always been intrigued."

As of the latest reports, Manson's eighth full-length album and follow-up to 2009's The High End of Low is due out sometime in fall of this year.