Marshall Amplification Creates One-of-a-Kind 'Doctor Who' Stack for Charity

Marshall Amplification has created a one-of-a-kind Doctor Who-themed stack. The amp is being auctioned off for a charity called Children In Need.

The stack, which was designed by Marshall's custom shop, coincides with Children In Need's latest appeal — and the 50th anniversary of Doctor Who, a popular British science-fiction TV show produced by the BBC (and broadcast in the US).

The stack is being auctioned off on eBay (See the link to the live listing below). The winner also will earn a chance to visit the Marshall factory to see the amp being assembled.

If you strip away all the Doctor Who business, the amp is a Marshall JWM 210H head with 1960A and 1960B 4x12 cabinets.

For more information about the amp, visit the amp's listing on eBay. Start bidding! For more about Doctor Who, visit bbc.co.uk. For more about Tom Baker (who played Doctor Who from 1974 to 1981), visit tom-baker.co.uk.