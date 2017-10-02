Martin Guitar Custom Shop Announces “Dream It, Build It” Contest

Always wanted to own a custom, priceless Martin instrument? This might be your chance.

The Martin Guitar Custom Shop has announced the “Dream It, Build It” contest, where you could win a $10,000 custom Martin guitar that you design with your chosen Martin Dealer.

Enter now through November 30, 2017 at martinguitarpromo.com for your chance to win!

Now for the details. The sweepstakes is open to any person 18 years or older in the United States. There are three ways to enter: (1) visit the sweepstakes webpage and submit your entries, (2) join or renew your Martin Owners Club membership during the sweepstakes period, or (3) if you are an active Martin Owners Club member, you can input your entry with your Martin Owners Club ID.

One winner will be randomly selected after the entry period to work with their chosen Martin Guitar dealer to craft a $10,000 custom Martin guitar. Winner will also receive a $150 Martin Owners Club prize pack from the 1833 Shop and a set of Martin Titanium Core strings.

Total Value: Custom Guitar ($10,000), Martin Prize Package, ($150), a set of Titanium Core strings ($39).

Watch Guitar World’s Paul Riario outline the contest in the video below, and to view official rules and enter for your chance to win, visit martinguitarpromo.com.