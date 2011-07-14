Martin Scorsese to Release George Harrison Documentary in October

Film legend Martin Scorsese's will release his documentary on Beatles guitarist George Harrison, Living In The Material World, on DVD on October 10.

The project has been co-produced with the guitarist's widow, Olivia, and will feature previously unseen footage of Harrison, including home movies. The film follows Harrison's life from his musical beginnings in Liverpool, through his time as a solo artist, filmmaker and philanthropist.

The documentary includes interviews with Eric Clapton, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Paul McCartney, Yoko Ono, Phil Spector, Ringo Starr and Jackie Stewart, among others.

The Oscar-winning director revealed that he is a huge fan of Harrison's work, saying: "I will never forget the first time I heard All Things Must Pass, the overwhelming feeling of taking in that all glorious music for the first time. It was like walking into a cathedral. George was making spiritually awake music – we all heard and felt it – and I think that was the reason that he came to occupy a very special place in our lives.

"So when I was offered the chance to make this picture, I jumped at it. Spending time with Olivia, interviewing so many of George's closest friends, reviewing all that footage, some of it never seen before, and listening to all of that magnificent music – it was a joy, and an experience I’ll always treasure."

The film, which is in two parts, will be shown first on HBO this fall. An accompanying book, written by his wife, will feature photographs, letters and diary entries from the life of the late Beatle.

George Harrison died in November 2001 of lung cancer.