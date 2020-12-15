Searching for the perfect acoustic guitar to accompany your holiday singalongs?

Look no further than Martin’s new GPC-X2E Rosewood, which sounds great, plays like a dream and won’t break the holiday season budget.

As Paul Riario says in this fireside demo, “The Martin GPC-X2E Rosewood is not only affordable, but is built to endure years of high-performance playability while belting out Martin’s rich acoustic tones.”

The Grand Performance sized model features a cutaway body with a Sitka spruce top. The figured rosewood pattern high-pressure laminate (HPL) back and sides, meanwhile, help to resist blemishes and scratching and are made to withstand the wear-and-tear rigors of the road.

Other features include a comfortable Performing Artist neck shape and a fingerboard and rosette with new mother of pearl pattern inlays.

There’s also a modern belly bridge, two-way adjustable truss rod, chrome enclosed tuners, and Fishman MX electronics that make this a stage-ready plug-and-play guitar.

What’s more, you never have to worry about anything happening to your Martin when you travel from gig to gig: The GPC-X2E Rosewood comes with Martin’s new soft gig bag featuring headstock, bridge and endpin protectors, as well as foam padding and a durable water repellant exterior.

And you get it all for just $899.

“Definitely check it out,” Paul says.

We will, Paul. We will.

For more information on the GPC-X2E Rosewood, head to Martin Guitar.