I’ve been watching acoustic guitar prices all year and Guitar Center's up to 35% off sale is the best I’ve seen – especially if you want an A-list model

Just when we thought the Memorial Day guitar sales were over, Guitar Center went and launched one of the best sales of the year on acoustic guitars, with massive discounts of up to 35% off Taylor, Martin, Epiphone, and more. Part of my job is to find the very best deals on guitar gear for our readers, and this is undoubtedly one of the best sales on acoustic guitars I’ve seen this year.
Featuring everything from premium gigging workhorses to beginner-friendly strummers, GC’s latest sale represents one of the best opportunities to save big on an acoustic guitar. Some of my favorite guitars are available in the sale, so if you’re after a new acoustic it’s absolutely the best place to be shopping.
Featuring acoustics from Taylor, Martin, Epiphone, and many more, the acoustic guitar sale over at Guitar Center is one of the best places to pick up a bargain on a top-quality strummer for your collection. Pretty much every major acoustic guitar brand is covered here, so no matter what your allegiance you're bound to find a worthy match here.
I’ve had a look through the sale already to see what’s available, and the first deal that caught my eye was a cool $200 off one of our favorite acoustics, the Taylor 414ce. It’s the Sunset Blvd limited edition version, and the regular version of this guitar is one of our top picks for our best acoustic guitars guide. I was lucky enough to demo it for that guide and I found it to be a brilliant all-rounder, capable of everything from hard strumming to gentle fingerpicking, and although not the biggest discount going in the sale, I rate it very highly even at full price.
The Martin Special D is an exclusive model for Guitar Center, similar to the Martin D-10. It’s got a massive $200 reduction in the sale, making it superb value for money at well below the $1,000 mark. It’s an all-solid dreadnought construction, which means superb tones and excellent volume and projection. Being a Martin you’ve got plenty of assurance that it’s well put together, and it’s one of the best deals I’ve seen on big body acoustic this year.
Finally, if you’re after something a little lower in price point, have a look at the Yamaha FX335C. It’s got a $50 discount which brings the price down to below the $250 mark, but don’t let the low price fool you, Yamaha acoustics give you a lot of bang for your buck. It’s got built-in electronics which adds to the versatility and enables you to gig it if you want, while the slim neck profile makes it a great shout for beginner guitarists, giving an ultra-comfortable playing platform.
