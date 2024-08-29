“‘You got long hair, right?’ Right. ‘And you’re over 6 feet tall?’ I’m like, ‘I’m 5’7 but I’ll have an operation’”: Marty Friedman recalls missing out on joining Kiss because of his height

Yngwie Malmsteen and White Lion's Vito Bratta were also rejected due to image-related reasons

Left-Marty Friedman performs on stage during his Japan Heritage Special Live concert at Haneda airport on July 17, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan; Right-Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley perform during the final show of KISS: End of the Road World Tour at Madison Square Garden on December 02, 2023 in New York City
(Image credit: Left-Jun Sato/WireImage; Right-Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Marty Friedman recently revealed he was turned away from a KISS audition for being “too short”. At 5’7, the former Megadeth guitarist didn't meet the band's visual and height requirements.

In a recent interview with Sam Ash [via NME], Friedman was asked which KISS song he would have liked to play guitar on. He replied, “I would’ve wanted to be on any KISS song. I’ll give you a quick story about that. When they were changing guitar players a long time ago, I got a call from KISS’ people.

