Marty Friedman Premieres New Song, "Meat Hook" —Listen Now

Marty Friedman has premiered a new song, "Meat Hook," and you can check it out below — along with a commentary video featuring Friedman.

The track is from the former Megadeth guitarist's new album, Inferno, which will be released May 27 through Prosthetic Records. It features vocals and saxophone by Jørgen Munkeby of Norwegian blackjazz group Shining.

Inferno was recorded primarily in Los Angeles with engineer Chris Rakestraw (Danzig, Children of Bodom) and mixed by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Amon Amarth). It features what Friedman recently told Guitar World is "the most intense writing and playing I can do."

The album includes guest appearances by Rodrigo y Gabriela, Children of Bodom's Alexi Laiho, Skyharbor's Keshav Dhar and Revocation's Dave Davidson. Also included is Friedman's first songwriting collaboration with Jason Becker since the pair played together in Cacophony.

Fans can pre-order Inferno at prostheticrecords.com/inferno.

Look for Friedman in the new June 2014 issue of Guitar World, which is available now. Also be sure to check out his new Guitar World column, Full Shred.