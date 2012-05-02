Masque Release Latest Single and Video, "Rock n Roll Dog"

Los Angeles rockers Masque unleashed their latest single and video, "Rock n Roll Dog," which was directed by Mark Jacobs for Zzyzx Films and produced by Keith Olsen (Ozzy, Whitesnake, Scorpions).

"Written as a tribute to classic rock, 'Rock n Roll Dog' celebrates the bands – from The Beatles to Black Sabbath – that influenced us growing up,” said frontman Tony Kelly. “We tapped our roots and recorded a high-octane party song that drives you to turn it up louder.”

Director Jacobs dressed Masque in '60s Beatles attire in contrast to the band's original '80s Hollywood glam style that is woven throughout the video.

Additional singles will be released over the summer while Masque completes recording songs for their new album.

"Rock n Roll Dog" is available on iTunes, CD Baby, Amazon and all other major digital distributors.