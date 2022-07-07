Massive Wagons announce new album Triggered, share hard-riffing anti-bullying single, F**k The Haters

UK-based rock quintet Massive Wagons have announced their new album Triggered, and have ushered in the news by dropping the record’s bold lead single, Fuck The Haters.

According to the band, the album itself is set to be “full of everything we love about guitar music” – a prospect that has been prefaced in Triggered’s crushing opening track, which carries a powerful anti-bullying message.

Through chime-y electric guitar hooks, classic rock chord progressions and an infectious chorus that is earworm material, Massive Wagons tells listeners to “do what you want, wear what you want, be who you want to be” without worrying about what others may think.

A key change crops up within the final 30 seconds to really hammer the message home with some more glass-like six-string stabs, with a bend-laden guitar solo bringing processions to a close.

As frontman Barry “Baz” Mills explains: “Simple song, simple message: fuck the haters, fuck 'em all. Do what you want, wear what you want, be who you want to be and be proud about it.

“I know this kind of thing has been covered in songs before, but I wanted to strip it back to its most basic, powerful form,” he continued. “Yeah, swearing ain't for everyone, but sometimes you just got to stand up and let rip.”

Released on October 28, Triggered is set to feature similar sentiments throughout its entire 13-song tracklist, with the band teasing plenty more “very angry, passionate songs” that will showcase Massive Wagon's new sonic direction.

Mills continued, “I think this album is a lot more British sounding. I think we’ve managed to bring our sound more up-to-date, it sounds fresh and exciting. It has much more of a punk vibe about it, but, that being said, it's still full of everything we love about guitar music.”

“There are some very angry, passionate songs in there. We all dug really deep writing this one, some of them were a real labor of love. I think we truly have made our best album yet. I know that's a cliché, but our other albums felt like they had a foot in the previous one somehow, be it leftover songs, a certain sound or style.

“I think this one stands alone as a unique sounding Wagons album.”

Mills went one step further on social media, claiming that Triggered is a culmination of all previous Massive Wagons albums. In fact, he went as far as to say, “I don't think we have ever sounded so good in a recorded format.”

“I don't know if I’ve ever been so completely happy at the end of a recording session with an album,” he said. “This is THE album I dreamt we’d make at the start of writing it. We all dug really deep writing this one.”

Triggered was recorded at Backstage Studios and produced by Chris Clancy and Colin Richardson.

The tracklist can be found below.

Fuck The Haters Please Stay Calm Generation Prime A.S.S.H.O.L.E. Skateboard Gone Are The Days Triggered Giulia Germ Never Been A Problem Big Time Sawdust No Friend Of Mine