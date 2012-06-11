Master the m7 Chord with Matt Warnock's New Ebook, 'Building Bebop Vocabulary Volume 1'

Jazz guitarist and educator Matt Warnock recently released his latest ebook, Building Bebop Vocabulary Volume 1: Mastering the m7 Chord.

With 17 years of international teaching and performances under his belt, Warnock brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this project, giving the reader an in-depth yet easy to understand look at the m7 chord’s role in jazz improvisation.

Having worked with thousands of jazz guitarists of all levels of experience and backgrounds around the world, Matt has developed a teaching approach that focuses on simplifying the often complex concepts of jazz guitar improvisation.

This approach shines through in Building Bebop Vocabulary Volume 1, which is designed to provide players of all levels the material needed to understand the m7 chord’s role in jazz harmony, as well as provide them with the fundamentals needed to improvise over this common jazz chord in convincing Bebop fashion.

“Learning to play jazz guitar, especially in the Bebop genre, can seem difficult for many players," says Warnock, who writes the Jazz Guitar Corner blog for GuitarWorld.com. "But by breaking down the theory into easy to digest and applicable chunks, anyone with an upper beginner to intermediate understanding of the guitar can learn how to improvise in a jazz context.

"This book lays out the material needed to begin that musical journey with an in-depth dissection of the m7 chord’s role in jazz music, allowing guitarists of all levels to improve their jazz-guitar playing with fun, practical and musically interesting exercises.”

Building Bebop Vocabulary Volume 1 contains all the melodic material one would need to be able to navigate the m7 chord in a jazz context, including modal jazz tunes, ii-V and ii-V-I chord progressions and other common usages of the m7 chord in the jazz tradition.

Topics covered in the book include:

How to build and use the Dorian Mode in a jazz guitar solo

How to apply scale patterns to both the technical and improvisational sides of a Dorian Mode practice routine

Learn about the Minor Bebop Scale, how it is related to the Dorian Mode and how it can used to add a Bebop flavor to any guitar solo

Multiple fingerings for each scale covered, including one-octave, two-octave and 3 note per string fingerings

Dig into 25 famous m7 Licks in the style of some of the biggest names in jazz, including John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Johnny Smith, Wes Montgomery and Pat Martino

Every theoretical concept in the book is presented with both technical and improvisational exercises, allowing the reader to quickly digest the material, get it under their fingers and then immediately use that material to improvise and create solos in a jazz context, providing a well-rounded educational and fun experience for guitarists of all experience levels and backgrounds.

The Building Bebop Vocabulary Volume 1 eBook package comes with a 50-page printable PDF full of easy to understand text and musical examples in both tab and notation, audio examples for all 25 licks covered in the book, all of which can be viewed on any laptop, desktop, ereader, iPad or similar tablet.

For more info and sample chapters, please visit the Building Bebop Vocabulary Volume 1 Page at MattWarnockGuitar.com.

Dr. Matt Warnock is the owner of mattwarnockguitar.com, a free website that provides hundreds of lessons and resources designed to help guitarists of all experience levels meet their practice and performance goals. Warnock lives in the UK, where he is a senior lecturer at the Leeds College of Music and an examiner for the London College of Music (Registry of Guitar Tutors).