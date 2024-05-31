“We spent over a year fine-tuning this bridge, expanding our design work to new heights”: Mastery's innovative new archtop bridge could completely change the game for Bigsby players

By
published

The precision-engineered bridge could be the solution to all those tuning instability issues that Bigsby B3 guitars are prone to

Mastery M10.2 bridge
(Image credit: Mastery)

High-end guitar hardware specialist Mastery has announced a “superior archtop” bridge that is said to work superbly alongside a Bigsby B3.  

From rockabilly and '60s psychedelic blues to modern-day indie rock, Bigsby bridges are loved across many styles of guitar playing. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.