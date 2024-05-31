“We spent over a year fine-tuning this bridge, expanding our design work to new heights”: Mastery's innovative new archtop bridge could completely change the game for Bigsby players

High-end guitar hardware specialist Mastery has announced a “superior archtop” bridge that is said to work superbly alongside a Bigsby B3.

From rockabilly and '60s psychedelic blues to modern-day indie rock, Bigsby bridges are loved across many styles of guitar playing.

However, while players have come to love their unique function, Bigsbys often come armed with a host of tuning problems. That's where bridge upgrades can play a key part.

As such, the M10.2 bridge features all-new machined – rather than cast – aircraft-grade aluminum with bright nickel plating. Made from FSC-certified Richlite, the baseplate features custom-machined, stainless-steel timbales to hold its patented adjustable mounting post system.

It builds off the firm’s innovative saddle system that was first introduced in 2007, which benefits from fully-adjustable chrome-plated saddles. Each bridge also comes with a custom-made Mastery valve spring designed specifically for the Bigsby vibrato.

The bridge is constructed with high-carbon steel and pre-set for optimal performance, and arrives with double-sided tape for players who want to secure the baseplate to the top of the guitar.

(Image credit: Mastery)

“After years of success with our original M1 Offset Bridge, designing an archtop bridge that functions well with a Bigsby B3 seemed like a natural progression for us,” says Mastery founder, John Woodland.

“We spent over a year fine-tuning this bridge and producing multiple fixtures for it in our machine shop. It has allowed us to expand our design work to new heights across the board."

A gold-plated version of the bridge will be “available soon,” with a flat-bottom baseplate variant slated for release later this year.

The bright nickel unit is available now for $250 plus shipping, with the glitzy gold bridge set to rise to $280.

Head to Mastery for more information.