“Revitalizes the best elements from the past and combines them with exciting new features”: Gretsch sends its Streamliner series “into the modern era” with a limited-edition launch

Gretsch Streamliner Collection 2025
(Image credit: Gretsch)

Gretsch has expanded its Streamliner line with three new limited-edition electric guitars that have all been bolstered by Bigsby vibratos.

Designed for “guitarists that demand more”, the trio comprises the G2622TG Streamliner Center Block Double-Cut with Bigsby, G2655TG Streamliner Center Block Jr. Double-Cut with Bigsby, and G2420TG Streamliner Hollow Body with Bigsby. All very catchy monikers.

The unveiling comes just weeks after Gretsch announced a new collaboration with Guitar Center – another Streamliner, which had some rather left-field f-holes. But this new batch focuses on modernizing tradition as the Fender-owned firm champions its “high performance and style”.

In terms of build, two of the guitars boast a resonance-improving center block that sits inside the arched maple body. The block helps balance the lightweight comfort of a hollowbody guitar with a fuller, richer sound and increased presence, in turn improving attack and sustain and boasting “excellent feedback rejection”, helping nullify an issues that often plague these cavernous builds.

Elsewhere, the guitars sport soft C-profile set necks, crafted from nato and capped with 12" radius laurel fingerboards that flash 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid big block inlays. Hardware specs take in an Adjusto-Matic bridge with a laurel base as a partner in crime for the Bigsby vibratos, and die-cast sealed tuners.

There are minor differences between the three, however. They are bestowed Bigsby B70, B50, and B60 vibrators, respectively, and the G2655TG also has a smaller double-cutaway body. The G2420TG is also a hollowbody.

Gretsch Streamliner G2622TG

(Image credit: Gretsch)

Broad'Tron BT-3S pickups make use of Alnico 5 and Alnico 2 magnets to ensure its EQ is finely poised. As such, players can expect “stronger mids, tight but full lows, and smooth, clear highs that retain a smooth and musical presence”.

Saddled up with coil-splitting functionality for snappy single-coil sounds, a three-way switch, and Volume, Tone and Master Volume controls offer plenty of tonal variety without the guitar resembling a fighter jet cockpit.

Gretsch Streamliner Collection 2025

(Image credit: Gretsch)

The sleek G-Arrow dials add a touch of class to the guitars, which are quilted with gold hardware to stand out against their respective Midnight Sapphire, Riviera Blue, and Cadillac Green finishes.

“The Streamliner Collection revitalizes the best elements from the past and combines them with exciting new features to deliver exceptional performance, sound, and style at an incredible value,” says Gretsch.

Gretsch Streamliner Collection 2025

(Image credit: Gretsch)

“It bursts into the modern era with powerful sound and style, while retaining everything you expect from a Gretsch.”

Each model is priced at $699.99 and is available to order now.

Visit Gretsch to discover more.

Gretsch refreshed its flagship Professional Collection with five new Japanese-built beauties in January, and its Hollow Body Tennessean has been given a more intuitive revamp as it vies for greater versatility.

