“A rare bird with unique details”: Gibson Custom's 1964 ES-345 Select models offer ‘woulda, coulda’ mods and lavish Mist finishes on a vintage-style hollow-body build
The special order axes marry 1964 ES-345 authenticity with fresh, head-turning colorways
Gibson has revealed a trio of Gibson Custom Select 1964 ES-345s. The idea behind the Custom Select range is to create a small-batch run of vintage-style Custom Shop models that offer unusual spec combinations and colorways. A sort of high-end ‘coulda, woulda’ mod build that might have emerged in the referenced era.
Here it’s the finishes that hit you first, and it’s hard to look past the ultra-cool pink hues of the Bronze Mist and the dazzling Sapphire Mist, whereas the trio is rounded-out by the comparatively understated Antique Pelham Blue. The latter is also bestowed with the Murphy Lab Light Aging treatment for a guitar that looks like it's lived a distinguished life before it has left the factory.
Both the Bronze Mist and Sapphire Mist options feature Dogear P-90 pickups in the neck position, and a Custombucker in the bridge. The Bronze Mist model comes with an ABR-1 bridge with a lightweight aluminum stop bar, while the Sapphire Mist instead opts for a Bigsby vibrato.
Historically, finding a Gibson with Dogear P-90s in the neck can be a task akin to finding unicorn droppings, and here both pickups are wired directly to individual Volume and Tone controls, omiting the standard Varitone circuit for a minimalist sleekness.
Meanwhile, the Antique Pelham Blue model doubles-up on the Custombuckers and sticks to the whammy-free ABR-1 bridge/stop bar.
All three guitars feature an authentic ’64 medium C-profile mahogany, long-tenon necks with a 12" radius, and 22-fret Rosewood fingerboards. They too stick to Gibson's tried-and-tested 24.75" scale length, while Kluson Double Ring tuners pepper their headstocks.
The P-90 models are wired in with 500k CTS potentiometers, and the double humbucker version mixes things up with 500K CTS Audio Taper potentiometers and Paper-in-Oil capacitors. They also employ nickel hardware across the board.
The ‘64 models were typically finished with Gibson’s timeless Cherry or Vintage Sunburst and gold hardware, so it’s pleasing to see Gibson having a little creative license with these reissues.
Described as “a more ornate sibling of the ES-335”, Gibson originally launched the ES-345 in 1959, and much of that same recipe remains.
The semi-hollow guitar’s three-ply maple/poplar/maple body has been sandwiched together with original equipment from Gibson’s former Kalamazoo, Michigan factory, while Split Parallelogram inlays maintain the ‘64 charm.
The ES-345 has been the weapon of choice for a variety of players since, from the soulful blues of Freddie King to the British indie swagger of Oasis’ Noel Gallagher.
Available exclusively as a custom order through Made to Measure and Gibson Custom Select, this ES-345 pays homage to the 1964 variant and is pitched as “a rare bird with unique details”.
Gibson's new 1964 ES-345 Custom Select Reissues differ in price. The Bronze Mist guitar comes in cheapest at $7,199 and rises to $7,899 for the Bigsby model. The Antique Pelham Blue, featuring two Custombuckers, sits in the middle of the price range at $7,699.
Head to Gibson for more details.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
