Mateus Asato covers a Nickelback solo - only to realize it was originally by Nuno Bettencourt

Nickelback have been a musical punching bag for years now, so when an electric guitar player – especially one as respected as Mateus Asato – pays the band some respect by covering one of their solos, it’s worth nothing.

However, in Asato’s case, the solo he chose wasn’t technically by Nickelback. Rather, it was the shreddy lead from the band’s 2017 song For the River, which, while pretty awesome, was actually played by none other than Nuno Bettencourt.

Asato posted the cover on his Instagram with the hashtag #nickelbackchallenge, and Bettencourt took notice, reposting it with a few kind, if jokingly confrontational, words.

“Now, when one of your favorite present day guitarists Mateus Asato gets challenged by someone to play a guitar solo on a Nickelback song and doesn’t realize till later it was lil' old me who played that solo – I should be feeling honored, right?” Bettencourt wrote.

“That is unless of course he makes it look really fucking easy and effortless. Like he’s only exuding the energy of a man simply scratching a mosquito bite.

“Then he says he’s inspired by me and my solo to keep playing, and in 11 seconds tries to publicly bury me by showing everyone how it shoulda been played and how fucking talented he is.

“Thanks, Mateus Asato. I am honored. I think. Love ya and kinda hate you brother. Haha.”

Bettencourt ended the post with a plug for his own future music, writing, “But I’m coming for ya Mateus and for all you young 'uns out there, with this new Extreme album.”

If Asato is taking requests, we’d love to see him try out this Extreme shred medley next.