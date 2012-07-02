Mayhem Tour Receives Record Turn Out

On July 30 in San Bernadino, California, the first stop of the Mayhem tour, Anthrax, Slipknot, Slayer and Motorhead saw the biggest audience ever on their 5-year-old tour, with 26,150 in the crowd, 4,000 more than ever before.

Slipknot hammered on with fan favorites, “Wait and Bleed,” “Duality,” but also played “Gently,” a song which the Iowa metal act hadn’t played in 11 years.

However, Jim Root was missing from the stage, due to surgery for a burst appendix. Nike Hipa, and Phil Sgrosso from As I Lay Dying filled in on guitar.

During Anthrax’ set, classics were played, including the anthem “Caught In A Mosh,” and the tribal inspired “Indians.”

During Slayer’s set, the group opened with “God Hates Us All”, as the pyrotechnics went off, and the bands insignia ignited in front of Marshall stacks assembled into upside-down crosses.

Front-man Tom Arraya no longer bangs his head (a result of back surgery in 2010), but he still shows his conviction, shrieking like a madman whenever appropriate.

Gary Holt of Exodus filled in for Jeff Hanneman, as he is still sidelined from a spider bite which caused a flesh eating virus.

To end the show, Motorhead relentlessly delivered a set of straight-forward hard rock, which Lemmy Kilmister simply calls “rock n’ roll,” a testament to the age and attitude of the band , according to Rolling Stone.' They finished the set with a toast, before playing their iconic hit “Ace Of Spades”.