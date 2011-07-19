Interview: Testament's Eric Peterson and Alex Skolnick at Mayhem Festival

Full Metal Jackie, corresponding for Guitar World from the 2011 Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival, got the chance to talk with Testament guitarists Alex Skolnick and Eric Peterson about their live rigs, favorite songs to play on the road and more.

As previously reported, Testament will release their new album, The Dark Roots Of Earth, this fall via Nuclear Blast Records.

The Dark Roots Of Earth is being produced by Andy Sneap, who has previously worked with Megadeth, Exodus, Arch Enemy, Nevermore and Machine Head, among others.