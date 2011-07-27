Interview: Trivium from the 2011 Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival

Full Metal Jackie, corresponding for Guitar World from the 2011 Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival, got the chance to catch up with Trivium's Matt Heafy and Corey Beaulieu for an exclusive interview. You can check it out in the video below.

Trivium are gearing up for the release of their new studio album, In Waves, which is due out next month on Roadrunner Records.

For more information on this year's Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival, including dates, tickets and exclusive media, click here.