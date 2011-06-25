Maynard James Keenan Issues Update on A Perfect Circle, Tool

In a recent interview with Spin, A Perfect Circle frontman Maynard James Keenan revealed that the band may release new material in the near future, although fans shouldn't expect a full album.

"We might put out a track or two," he says. "The energy is good, so there's always the potential for a future."

Keenan was speaking to Spin about the forthcoming album from his solo project, Puscifer. The album, Conditions Of My Parole, is expected to be released sometime in October.

As far as Tool is concerned, Keenan was far more reserved, saying only: "We're writing."

You can read the full interview here.