Meet Paul Riario at the Apple Store SoHo as He Shares ‘Guitar World Presents the Best Instruction Book Ever!’

Be part of the audience of a live taping of Apple's "Meet the Author" series featuring Guitar World Tech Editor Paul Riario.

Riario will present a live overview of Guitar World Presents the Best Instruction Book Ever. He will share highlights from the iBook and do a little jamming of his own.

This event will take place 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, at the Apple Store in SoHo, 103 Prince St., New York. Space is limited, so get there early.

About Guitar World Presents The Best Instruction Book Ever!’

Have you ever imagined playing the blues like Eric Clapton, shredding like Eddie Van Halen or strumming like Paul Simon? The editors of Guitar World, the world's best-selling guitar magazine, will help you make your dreams come true, even if you've never played guitar before. In Guitar World Presents The Best Instruction Book Ever!, you'll find everything you need to learn to play like a pro, including:

Essential guitar instruction-from first chords and scales to advanced tricks and techniques for rhythm and solo playing.

The chords, scales and electrifying riffs used in your favorite blues, classic rock, country and heavy metal songs.

An easy TAB system that shows you which strings to fret and pick.

Hundreds of full-color photographs and diagrams.

Audio and video for every lesson in the book.

Plus, tips and encouragement from guitar legends like Pink Floyd's David Gilmour, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, Queen's Brian May and B.B. King!

About Paul Riario

For many, Paul Riario is the face of Guitar World magazine. Over the past decade he has appeared in countless online video segments, where he has reviewed the latest and greatest guitars, amps and effects for GuitarWorld.com. A great player in his own right, Riario is the man behind the hands seen in most of this book’s pictures and videos. Riario also is a member of the band RadioNashville.

Find out more at iTunes.