Looking for the best new gear to make sure this summer is the hottest yet? Look no further than Guitar World’s Summer Ultimate Gear Guide.

In this second installment, Guitar World’s Paul Riario and Alan Chaput select guitars, amps and those all-important c ables that are guaranteed to keep your music sizzling.

First up is Blackstar’s Silverline Deluxe, a digital amp with 100 watts of stage-ready power, an onboard Celestion V-Type speaker and boutique looks. Add in an impressive array of six voices, six response settings and 12 onboard effects, and this amp is a sure-fire silver bullet.

(Image credit: Blackstar)

There’s also Blackstar’s SHARC processor and TVP (True Valve Power) technology, the ability to choose from six preamp voices – Clean Warm, Clean Bright, Crunch, Super Crunch, OD 1 and OD 2 – as well as six power amp sections, as well as 12 onboard effects, myriad presets, Blackstar’s ISF Infinite Shape Feature control and much, much more.

Next on Paul and Alan’s hot list is Cort’s G300 Pro, the new flagship model of its popular G Series range of electrics. The modern-minded guitar combines clean, boutique-y style with aggressive but versatile tone and shreddy playability.

Features include an American basswood body and a 6mm thick maple top for a rich midrange and bright sparkle, as well as an Ergo-V-profile roasted maple neck and a 12"-16" compound-radius 24-fret roasted maple fingerboard.

(Image credit: Future / Neil Godwin)

The guitar is offered in a choice of Vivid Burgundy or sleek Black, and comes loaded with Seymour Duncan TB4 bridge and SH2N neck humbuckers that offer everything from heart-racing high-gain sounds to rounded, blues-y crunch and single-coil-like cleans, courtesy of a straightforward control layout consisting of master volume and tone controls and a custom-wired five-way selector switch. Grab it and go, go, go.

And if you need something to connect your Cort to your Blackstar? Look no further than Canary Cables’ new Auto-Mute Switch Cables

Designed with the specific needs of the gigging musician in mind, these are high-quality, rugged, no-nonsense cables that deliver high-end sparkle and crystal-clear fidelity.

(Image credit: Canary Cables)

What’s more, the Auto-Mute Switch eliminate grounding noise – that unwanted “pop” – when plugging or unplugging.

The new cables are constructed of high-quality PVC for flexibility and durability for the stage, and boast an Oxygen Free Copper core and conductive PE / PE Isolation for clear, transparent tone.

Additionally, Canary has now announced Version 2 of the Auto-Mute Switch Cables, now with even lower capacitance, more refined signal quality and better interaction with acoustic guitar end pin jacks.

New features, same Auto-Mute switch, and available in 10-foot and 20-foot lengths.

To find out more about Canary Cables’ Auto-Mute Switch Cables and all this amazing gear, check out the video above.