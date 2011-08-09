Megadeth Confirm Release Date for 'TH1RT3EN'

Megadeth have confirmed November 1 as the release date for their new album, TH1RT3EN. The follow-up to 2009's Endgame will be released on Roadrunner Records.

Of his thirteenth record, Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine has this to say: "This record is the culmination of my work over the 13 records I recorded. There are moments on TH1RT3EN that capture my every emotion, and other moments where I am releasing feelings I never knew existed! My proudest moments of my musical career are captured on .”

Clips of three songs from TH1RT3EN have made it online in one form or another, and you can check out all three of those below to hold you over til the new album hits!