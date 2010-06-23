Megadeth to Release 'Rust In Peace Live' Blu-Ray, DVD and CD

The final night of Megadeth’s historic month-long Rust In Peace 20th anniversary tour has been captured for the upcoming Rust In Peace Live Blu-ray, DVD and CD, due out September 7 on Shout! Factory.

On March 31, 2010, at this show at the Hollywood Palladium, not far from where Dave Mustaine formed the band in 1983, Megadeth played their landmark, genre-defining 1990 Rust In Peace album in its entirety, in addition to other Megadeth favorites. Rust In Peace Live also marks the return of original bassist David Ellefson (Megadeth 1983-2002) group after eight years. Ellefson (bass), joins Mustaine (lead vocals, guitar), Shawn Drover (drums) and Chris Broderick (guitar).

Rust In Peace Live features the entire Rust In Peace track listing, including classics “Holy Wars...The Punishment Due” and “Hangar 18” along with bonus fan favorites from various other Megadeth releases such as “Symphony For Destruction,” “Peace Sells,” and “Skin O’ My Teeth.”

Megadeth founder/frontman/guitarist Dave Mustaine explains, “We are pumped to be able to share the RIP Live concert with you all around the world. The anniversary and David Ellefson coming back was better than a facelift and a bottle of Viagra for old Vic.”

The 80-minute Rust In Peace Live DVD (5.1 Dolby Surround 16:9 Widescreen) and Blu-ray (5.1 DTS Master Audio 1080p High Definition) were directed by Kerry Asmussen (Green Day, Jay-Z, Coachella). The DVD and Blu-ray will also include behind-the-scenes footage, including a rare glimpse of the band rehearsing in their dressing room as they prepare to take the stage.

The full track listing for the Rust In Peace Live CD, DVD and Blu-ray is as follows:

Rust In Peace Live:

Holy Wars...The Punishment Due

Hangar 18

Take No Prisoners

Five Magics

Poison Was The Cure

Lucretia

Tornado Of Souls

Dawn Patrol

Rust In Peace...Polaris

Bonus Content:

Skin O’ My Teeth (Countdown To Extinction)

In My Darkest Hour (So Far, So Good…So What!)

She-Wolf (Cryptic Writings)

Trust (Cryptic Writings)

Symphony Of Destruction (Countdown To Extinction)

Peace Sells (Peace Sells…But Who’s Buying?)

Holy Wars – Reprise (Rust In Peace)

For more information, go to www.megadeth.com.