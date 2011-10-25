Megadeth Streaming New Song, "Black Swan"

Yet another song from Megadeth's upcoming thirteenth studio album, TH1RT3EN, is now streaming online, as they band have now premiered the song "Black Swan" via Hot Topic. You can stream the song in full below.

Of course, "Black Swan" might be familiar to many Megadeth fans, as an earlier version of the track was released as a bonus track for fan club members who purchased 2007's United Abominations. The track was re-recorded earlier in the year during the making of TH1RT3EN.

You can still stream another new Megadeth track, "Never Dead," right here.

TH1RT3EN is out on November 1 via Roadrunner Records.