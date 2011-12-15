Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Unveils Guitar Prodigy App

After thirteen albums and countless tours, it's now time for Megadeth's Dave Mustaine to break into the app game. The guitarist has teamed up with the creators of Rock Prodigy to develop a brand new app for iPad, iPhone and iPod touch aimed at teaching his signature songs and techniques to players of all skill sets.

The app, aptly named Dave Mustaine: Guitar Prodigy, is fully interactive and comes with lessons on how to play several key Megadeth songs, as well as several "micro lessons" that cover everything from theory to technique.

"If you have a guitar, if you can run an app, you will soon be playing classic Megadeth songs, like ‘Holy Wars’ and ‘Tornado of Souls,’ and also our new hit single, 'Public Enemy No.1," said Mustaine. "I personally reviewed all of these songs, so no more bunk transcriptions and bad tabs; it's just like having a private guitar lesson from me. Also with my app, you can actually slow the parts down to make sure they are perfect!!”"

Dave Mustaine: Guitar Prodigy comes with multiple skill levels, and even a leaderboard for those of you that like to turn guitar playing into a competition.

You can download the app here.