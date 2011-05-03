Members of Motörhead, Stray Cats and Lonesome Spurs Team Up for HeadCat release

Lemmy Kilmister (Motörhead), Slim Jim Phantom (The Stray Cats) and Danny B. Harvey (Rockats, 13 Cats, Lonesome Spurs) have recorded a new album as HeadCat, a band they formed 11 years ago to record an Elvis Presley tribute special.

The album, Walk The Walk, Talk The Talk, will be released July 5 by Niji Entertainment Group, the label created by Wendy Dio and her and late husband Ronnie James Dio. The album is the follow-up to their 2006 debut, Fool's Paradise.

The band, a high-energy trio, serves up a rocking melting pot with flavors of rockabilly, punk, blues and rock 'n' roll. Harvey plays guitar and piano, Kilmister sings and plays bass and harmonica and Phantom plays drums.

The first single from the album will be "American Beat," which was written in the studio. Other songs include a country/rockabilly number called "I Ain't Never." "Let It Rock" is one of the band's favorite Chuck Berry tunes, and "Something Else" is classic Eddie Cochran.

The full track listing:

American Beat

Say Mama

I Ain’t Never

Bad Boy

Shakin' All Over

Let It Rock

Something Else

The Eagle Flies On Friday

Trying To Get To You

You Can’t Do That

It’ll Be Me

Crossroads

For more information, visit theheadcat.com.