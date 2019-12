Lunchbox-size amps have always been cute, now here’s one that’s mighty!

Introducing the MESA Mini Rectifier Twenty-Five. The tiny 12-pound package delivers the inspiring performance of the iconic Dual Rectifier and so much more.

The classic 2 Channel/4 Mode Recto preamp is matched with MESA’s exclusive Dyna-Watt and patented, channel-assignable Multi-Watt power technology, creating a Rectifier of surprising versatility and ultimate portability.