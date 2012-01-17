Meshuggah Reveal Track Listing, Album Art for 'Koloss'

A day after Sweden's Meshuggah formally announced the title of their upcoming new album as Koloss, the band have now unveiled both the album art and track listing for the album, and you can find both below.

In an official press release, Meshuggah drummer Tomas Haake said of the new album: “As always, we try to take our music in a slightly different direction with each album and with Koloss we feel that we really nailed what we were going for. Organic brutality, viscera and groove all crammed into a 54-minute metalicious treat, best avoided by the faint of heart!"

Koloss is set for release on March 27 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Koloss Track Listing: