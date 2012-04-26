Meshuggah Streaming "I Am Colossus" Remix, Offering Free Download

Meshuggah have just released a remix of their track "I Am Colossus" online, and are offering the track as a free download. You can listen to and download the Engine-Earz & Foreign Beggars-produced remix in the widgets below, courtesy of Scion/AV.

The track will be released by the band as a limited-edition 7-inch vinyl.

"I Am Colossus" is taken from the band's new album, Koloss, which was released last month via Nuclear Blast. The band are currently on the road for a headlining tour, with support from Baroness and Decapitated.