Metallica Announce Final Round of "By Request" Summer 2014 Tour Dates

Today, Metallica announced the final round of live dates for next summer's European tour.

The new dates include forays into Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Italy, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Austria and Poland. See the complete list of 2014 European dates below.

For the first time, Metallica will perform an all-request show. As a tribute to their fans, the band has introduced "Metallica By Request."

Fans who buy tickets online to these European dates will be invited to vote on the set list Metallica will play at their show, giving them the chance to help build their dream set list. Metallica's traditional 18-song set will include the 17 top-voted songs. The choice for the 18th song will go to the band.

Fans will be able to visit metallica.com to see what songs other fans are voting for and the results for their specific shows.

Metallica By Request 2014 Live Dates