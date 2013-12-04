Metallica: Don't Expect Orion Music + More Festival in 2014

Metallica have announced that their annual Orion Music + More festival will take a year off in 2014.

C3, the promoter of the festival, told The Detroit News that a 2014 Orion fest would have conflicted with the band's recently announced European summer tour.

A spokesman for the promoter added that Orion might return in 2015, but it's not clear if it will return to the Detroit area.

Metallica debuted their Orion Music + More fest in Atlantic City in 2012 and followed it up this year in Detroit. This year's version saw the band co-headlining with a wide assortment of bands, including Red Hot Chili Peppers. They were supported by Flag, Rise Against and more.

Metallica have been busy in recent months. Besides releasing their 3D film, Through the Never, they headlined at Revolver's Golden Gods Awards, performed on the Howard Stern Show, Yankee Stadium and New York City's Apollo Theater.

They've even scheduled a gig in Antarctica and announced the aforementioned 2014 European summer tour, during which they will invite fans to choose their set lists. Last week, they posted a 15-year-old behind-the-scenes video pertaining to the making of their 1998 album, Garage Inc. You can check it out below.