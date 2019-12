Professional-quality footage from Metallica's set at the Gotherburg Big Four Show on July 3 has surfaced online. You can check out footage from the band's entire set below, courtesy of Sweden's SVT1 Direkt.

The festival, which also included Slayer, Anthrax and Megadeth, took place at Gothenburg's Ullevi Stadium.

As an encore, Metallica once again invited members of the other three bands on-stage for a jam on the classic Diamond Head track, "Am I Evil?"