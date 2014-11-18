Early Metallica: Live at the Agora in Cleveland, December 1983 — Listen

It seems a bit of super-early Metallica—audio, at least—has turned up on the interwebs.
It's a recording of the band performing December 18, 1983, at Cleveland's Agora—almost a year away from Ride the Lightning.
Setlist:
- The Ecstasy of Gold (Ennio Morricone)
- Hit the Lights
- The Four Horsemen
- Jump in the Fire
- Fight Fire With Fire
- Ride the Lightning
- Phantom Lord
- The Call of Ktulu (Early version called "When Hell Freezes Over")
- No Remorse
- Seek & Destroy
- (Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth
- Whiplash
Encore:
Creeping Death
(Guitar Solo)
Metal Militia
Motorbreath