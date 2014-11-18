Trending

Early Metallica: Live at the Agora in Cleveland, December 1983 — Listen

It seems a bit of super-early Metallica—audio, at least—has turned up on the interwebs.

It's a recording of the band performing December 18, 1983, at Cleveland's Agora—almost a year away from Ride the Lightning.

Setlist:

  • The Ecstasy of Gold (Ennio Morricone)
  • Hit the Lights
  • The Four Horsemen
  • Jump in the Fire
  • Fight Fire With Fire
  • Ride the Lightning
  • Phantom Lord
  • The Call of Ktulu (Early version called "When Hell Freezes Over")
  • No Remorse
  • Seek & Destroy
  • (Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth
  • Whiplash

Encore:
Creeping Death
(Guitar Solo)
Metal Militia
Motorbreath