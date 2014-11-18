Early Metallica: Live at the Agora in Cleveland, December 1983 — Listen

It seems a bit of super-early Metallica—audio, at least—has turned up on the interwebs.

It's a recording of the band performing December 18, 1983, at Cleveland's Agora—almost a year away from Ride the Lightning.

Setlist:

The Ecstasy of Gold (Ennio Morricone)

Hit the Lights

The Four Horsemen

Jump in the Fire

Fight Fire With Fire

Ride the Lightning

Phantom Lord

The Call of Ktulu (Early version called "When Hell Freezes Over")

No Remorse

Seek & Destroy

(Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth

Whiplash

Encore:

Creeping Death

(Guitar Solo)

Metal Militia

Motorbreath