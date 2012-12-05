Metallica Post "Master of Puppets" Clip from 'Quebec Magnetic' DVD

Metallica have posted another promo clip for their upcoming DVD release, Quebec Magnetic. Check out a full performance of "Master of Puppets" below.

Quebec Magnetic, which was filmed in 2009 by Wayne Isham at the band's two World Magnetic shows in Quebec City, will be the band's first official release on their new record label, Blackened Recordings.

"Some of you, who have followed along throughout the years, are aware that in 1994 we renegotiated our contract with the Warner Music Group," said the band in an official statement, "which resulted in a joint venture with our record company for releasing all of our recordings including long form videos. Per that agreement, as of today we have taken ownership of all of our master recordings and Blackened Recordings will be the home of all of our current albums and videos along with all future releases."

Quebec Magnetic is out December 10.