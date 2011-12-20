Metallica Post Video Recap of First 30th Anniversary Show

Just over a week after wrapping up their 30th anniversary celebration at the Fillmore in San Francisco, Metallica have posted a 27-minute recap video of the first of the four concerts.

The first night of the celebration featured guest appearances from Jason Newsted, Apocalyptica, Saxon's Biff Byford, Diamond Head's Sean Harris and Brian Tatler, and more. You can watch the video below for the full recap.

Each of the four shows also saw Metallica play one new track that the band had written during the Death Magnetic sessions. The four tracks have now been released as the Beyond Magnetic EP, and are now available on iTunes.