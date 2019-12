Last night, at the second show of their fan-club only 30th anniversary celebration, Metallica dusted off yet another previously-unheard track from the Death Magnetic sessions. You can listen to "Just a Bullet Away" below.

The first concert of the band's 30th anniversary shows -- which featured guest appearances by Jason Newsted, Saxon's Biff Byford, Apocalyptica and members of Diamond Head -- saw the band dust off "Hate Train", also from the Death Magnetic sessions.