Metallica Streaming Previously Unreleased Song, "Hate Train"

How often do you get to hear an unreleased Metallica song?

Last night as part of their 30th anniversary, Metallica debuted an unreleased track from the Death Magnetic sessions live at the Fillmore in San Francisco. While only fan club members were in attendance, the band was nice enough to send out a rough mix, which has now ended up on YouTube. You can stream a rough mix of "Hate Train" below.

Metallica will continue celebrating their 30th anniversary all week in San Francisco, with more surprises and special guests to come.