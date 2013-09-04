Metallica Streaming Live Version of "Master of Puppets" from 'Through the Never'

Metallica are streaming a new live version of "Master of Puppets" from Through the Never: Music from the Motion Picture.

You can hear it over at RollingStone.com right now.

The two-disc CD, which set will be released on the band's own record label Blackened Recordings on September 24, highlights last year's sets at Rexall Place in Edmonton and Rogers Arena in Vancouver, where the band filmed all the performance footage featured in the film.

To pre-order Metallica Through The Never (Music from the Motion Picture) on iTunes, click HERE. There also will be a vinyl edition of the soundtrack album available in 33 1/3 RPM and special limited numbered 45RPM versions later in the fall.

Metallica Through the Never stars Metallica. In this music-driven, 3D motion picture event, filmmaker Nimród Antal immerses audiences in a bracing, raw and visceral cinematic experience with spectacular live performance footage of Metallica's most iconic songs — created exclusively for film — combined with a bold, narrative story featuring imagery drawn from the band's trailblazing iconography.

Dane DeHaan portrays Trip, a young roadie sent on an urgent mission, during the Metallica's roaring live set in front of a sold-out arena. To buy tickets, head here.