Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo Perform Prince's "When Doves Cry" in Minneapolis

Metallica pay tribute to the Purple One in his home state.

As they’ve done on previous legs of the WorldWired tour, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo used their co-solo spot at last night’s show at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to perform one of their “doodles”—a tribute to a legendary local act from the city or state the band is playing in.

For the Minneapolis gig the two played a snippet of Prince’s 1984 smash, “When Doves Cry,” with Trujillo—and the Target Center audience—on vocals.

Check out the performance below:

 

Metallica’s current leg of the WorldWired Tour kicked off in Madison, Wisconsin, on September 2. All current tour dates can be found below:

Sept. 6 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sept. 8 - Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
Sept. 11 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
Sept. 13 - Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
Sept. 15 - Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
Oct. 16 - Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sport Center
Oct. 18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Oct. 20 - State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
Oct. 22 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Oct. 27 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
Oct. 29 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
Nov. 26 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Nov. 28 - Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena
Nov. 30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Dec. 2 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
Dec. 5 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Dec. 7 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Dec. 9 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
Jan. 18 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Jan. 20 - Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
Jan. 22 - Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Jan. 24 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Jan. 28 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Jan. 30 - Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
Feb. 1 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
Feb. 28 - El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
March 2 - Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena
March 4 - Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena
March 6 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
March 9 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
March 11 - Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
March 13 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

 