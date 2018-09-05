Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo Perform Prince's "When Doves Cry" in Minneapolis

As they’ve done on previous legs of the WorldWired tour, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo used their co-solo spot at last night’s show at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to perform one of their “doodles”—a tribute to a legendary local act from the city or state the band is playing in.

For the Minneapolis gig the two played a snippet of Prince’s 1984 smash, “When Doves Cry,” with Trujillo—and the Target Center audience—on vocals.

Check out the performance below:

Metallica’s current leg of the WorldWired Tour kicked off in Madison, Wisconsin, on September 2. All current tour dates can be found below:

