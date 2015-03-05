Michael Angelo Batio to Release Career-Spanning Retrospective, 'Shred Force 1'

Michael Angelo Batio will release his first career-spanning retrospective, Shred Force 1: The Essential Michael Angelo Batio, April 14 via Rat Pak Records.

The album not only highlights Batio's best work to date, but also brings together many renowned hard rock and heavy metal musicians.

Shred Force 1 features some of Batio’s most memorable performances, including his version of Rush’s “What You’re Doing,” which features Queensrÿche vocalist Todd LaTorre, Metal Church guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof, Alice Cooper bassist Chuck Garric, Metal Church/TSO drummer Jeff Plate and guitarist Craig Blackwell. You can hear it below.

“Shred Force 1 is the culmination of my best musical work,” Batio says. “These are some of my personal favorite performances along with an army of featured guest stars pulled together by an amazing record company to bring it all into focus!”

The album also includes some of MAB’s most notable instrumental tracks such as, “8 Pillars of Steel” with guest appearances by Elliott Dean Rubinson, Dave Reffett, Jeff Loomis, Rusty Cooley, George Lynch, Andrea Martongelli and Craig Goldy; and “Juggernaut” with ex-Megadeth guitarist Chris Poland, Dave Reffett, Annie Grunwald, Guthrie Govan, Mike Lepond and Michael Romeo.

There's also his cover of Deep Purple’s ”Burn” with Queensrÿche vocalist Todd LaTorre and Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti. The album also features Batio's tributes to Eric Clapton (“Slowhand”), Randy Rhoads (“RRR”) and a new version of MAB’s unique tribute (“Diamond”) to Darrell “Dimebag” Abbott of Pantera.

Pre-order bundles are now available at ShredForce1.com or www.ratpakrecords.com/michaelangelobatio.

Batio will make his debut on VH1 Classic’s That Metal Show 9 p.m. ET/PT March 21.

Track Listing for Shred Force 1: The Essential MAB:

01. Hands Without Shadows (featuring Bobby Rock and William Kopecky)

02. Burn (featuring Todd LaTorre and Mark Tremonti)

03. Juggernaut (Featuring Chris Poland, Dave Reffett, Annie Grunwald, Guthrie Govan, Mike Lepond, and Michael Romeo)

04. What You’re Doing (featuring Todd LaTorre, Kurdt Vanderhoof, Chuck Garric, Jeff Plate and Craig Blackwell)

05. 8 Pillars of Steel (featuring Elliott Dean Rubinson, Dave Reffett, Jeff Loomis, Rusty Cooley, George Lynch, Andrea Martongelli, Craig Goldy)

06. Call To Arms (featuring Dan Lenegar, William Kopecky and John Mrozek)

07. 2X Again

08. Slowhand (Featuring Warren Dunlevy Jr.)

09. Diamond (featuring Michael Wilton, Elliott Dean Rubinson)

10. Rainforest

11. Gotta Run (featuring Dan Lenegar, William Kopecky and John Mrozek)

12. No Boundaries

13. RRR (featuring Rudy Sarzo and Bobby Rock)

Bonus Tracks (Digital Version Only)

14. I Pray The Lord

15. Peace