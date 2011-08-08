Ministry To Reunite For Wacken Open Air Festival 2012

Among the names recently announced for the 2012 edition of Germany's famed Wacken Open Air Festival are industrial veterans Ministry. The announcement may come as a surprise for many, considering the band supposedly called it quits back in 2008, even embarking on a "C-U-LaTour."

There is no word yet on whether or not this performance will be a one-off, but fans who have never seen the band live may be well-advised to purchase their tickets early. The festival will take place next year from August 2-4.

Other bands confirmed for next year's festival include: Scorpions, Cradle of Filth, Hammerfall, Amon Amarth, Gamma Ray and U.D.O.