Monster Energy’s Aftershock Festival Announces Lineup, Including Rob Zombie, Mastodon, Black Label Society, Weezer

The third annual Monster Energy’s Aftershock Festival returns to Discovery Park near downtown Sacramento, California, September 13 and 14.

Its massive lineup will include Godsmack, Weezer, the Offspring, Rob Zombie, Five Finger Death Punch, Limp Bizkit, Rise Against, Chevelle, AWOLNATION, Seether, Mastodon, Pennywise, Bad Religion and many more.

After the success of last year’s festival (sold-out with 32,000 in attendance), California's biggest rock festival is expanding to four stages in 2014, offering more bands than ever.

The daily band lineup for Monster Energy’s Aftershock Festival is as follows, with more bands to be announced July 1:

Saturday, September 13: Weezer, the Offspring, Limp Bizkit, AWOLNATION, Chevelle, Bad Religion, Pepper, Black Label Society, Hellyeah, Memphis May Fire, Fuel, Dead Sara, Nothing More, the Last Internationale, Butcher Babies, Emmure, Sleepwave, Anti-Mortem, Eyes Set To Kill, Viza, Dig The Kid

Sunday, September 14: Rob Zombie, Godsmack, Five Finger Death Punch, Rise Against, Seether, Mastodon, Pennywise, Theory of a Deadman, Buckcherry, Of Mice & Men, We Came As Romans, Black Stone Cherry, KYNG, Otherwise, Lacuna Coil, Redlight King, We Are Harlot, Burn Halo, Crossfaith, New Medicine, Cilver

The Offspring’s Dexter Holland says, "We're thrilled to cap off our summer tour at Aftershock 2014 and play our Smash album in its entirety for NorCal music fans. It's going to be an epic weekend."

A special “Pre-Shock” discounted Weekend Ticket pre-sale for Monster Energy’s Aftershock Festival will take place June 3 to 5 at AftershockConcert.com/Tickets. During the pre-sale, which begins 10 a.m. PT June 3 — a limited number of discounted Weekend General Admission tickets will be available for purchase. In addition, Weekend VIP tickets will be available at a reduced price during all three days of the Pre-Shock. The Pre-Shock ticket prices are as follows:

Tuesday, June 3-Thursday, June 5: $199.50 (Pre-Shock Weekend VIP)

Tuesday, June 3: $69.50 (Weekend GA)

Wednesday, June 4: $79.50 (Weekend GA)

Thursday, June 5: $89.50 (Weekend GA)

Hotel packages will also be available for purchase during the Pre-Shock pre-sale.

Regularly priced weekend and single day tickets go on sale June 6 at 10 a.m. PT at AftershockConcert.com/Tickets, Ticketmaster.com and at all Ticketmaster outlets. Ticket prices will be as follows until June 9, when prices will increase:

2-Day General Admission: $99.50

2-Day VIP: $209.50

GA Ticket 4-Pack: $298.50

Single Day General Admission: $59.50

Single Day VIP: $109.50

VIP tickets include: a VIP entrance to venue; access to VIP lounge area featuring dedicated bar, beverage and food service; viewing of main stage (seated and standing areas); seated area with shade for dining and private restroom facilities; a VIP commemorative guest laminate, and more.

As in the past, ticket discounts will also be available for active military through Aftershock partner GovX.

For full details about all tickets, military ticket discounts, hotel and VIP packages, visit AftershockConcert.com.

“After a sold out 2013, I’m excited to bring a more diverse lineup to Aftershock with many of the top artists of the last two decades in rock, alternative, punk and metal,” says festival creator/producer Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents. “The addition of a third main stage this year and the expanded rock genres will only add to the excitement of what makes Monster Energy’s Aftershock a one-of-a-kind experience.”

Discovery Park is a 160-acre park near downtown Sacramento, where the American and Sacramento rivers meet. Gates for Monster Energy’s Aftershock Festival open 11 a.m. each day.

The third annual Monster Energy’s Aftershock Festival is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, a producer of some of the biggest rock festivals in America, including Rock On The Range, Monster Energy’s Welcome To Rockville, Monster Energy’s Fort Rock Festival, Monster Energy’s Carolina Rebellion, Epicenter — Southern California’s Rock Festival, Rockwave, The Big Ticket, Chill On The Hill and Monster Energy’s Rock Allegiance Tour.

The festival is fueled by Monster Energy. Additional 2014 sponsors include Coors Light, the Crazy Dave's Music Experience, F*ck Cancer, U.S. Army and more to be announced.